US startup launches off-grid DC solutions to bypass US grid delays

From pv magazine USA

Thousands of gigawatts of clean energy are languishing in interconnection queues nationwide, where they wait for an average of five years before connecting to the grid. Vic Shao thinks he’s found a way for projects to jump the line.

This week, Shao launched DC Grid, a company that provides off-grid energy solutions using direct current power instead of the more common alternating current power. Created to address the burgeoning power demand from data centers, AI, and EV charging, DC Grid pairs modular DC technologies with energy generation and computing to develop standalone systems that do not need to connect to the wider grid.

“Utilities need help,” Shao wrote in a recent blog post. “Without the private sector pitching in and adding electrical capacity, the US cannot adequately compete on the global stage in AI, electric transport, and manufacturing. Electricity underpins our economic growth.”

Shao previously founded energy storage company Green Charge Networks and EV charging company Amply Power, which were acquired by ENGIE and bp, respectively. What stood out from both ventures was how long it took to connect power demands with power loads. The sticking point? The grid.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.