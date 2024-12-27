Grenada seeking bidders for 15.1 MWp airport solar project

Grenada's PURC has launched a request for qualifications (RFQ) to prequalify bidders for an independent power producer (IPP) tender. The project aims to establish a 15.1 MWp solar system at Maurice Bishop International Airport, marking a key step in the island's energy transition.

The proposed PV project – first revealed in September, but launched in November – will consist of three separate plants, integrated into the national grid via Grenada Electricity Services Ltd. (Grenlec). The authorities said this is aligned with the country's broader goals to enhance its renewable energy mix and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The successful bidder will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Grenlec, the nation’s sole utility, and begin a long-term relationship to operate and maintain the solar plants.

The Grenada RE Project is a major component of the nation's renewable energy strategy, as it seeks to achieve 100% renewable energy for both its electricity and transport sectors by 2030. The nation’s energy landscape is currently dominated by fossil fuels, but this new project is expected to increase renewables capacity and reduce electricity generation costs through large-scale solar and potential battery storage systems.

Prospective IPPs are expected to submit prequalification applications by Dec. 8, 2024, with the possibility of being shortlisted for the subsequent request for proposal (RFP) phase, which is expected in January 2025.

The PURC, along with partners such as the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), will oversee the tender process, with an evaluation committee set to review submissions. The successful IPP will be responsible for funding, designing, constructing, and maintaining the PV infrastructure at the airport.

Grenlec, meanwhile, will upgrade the grid infrastructure and building a new substation to support the integration of the solar plants. The project is designed to contribute to national renewable energy targets and bolster energy resilience at the airport, which will be equipped with a microgrid capable of providing reliable power during extended grid outages.

For the prequalification phase, applicants will be required to show their experience with utility-scale solar projects, including financing, engineering, and integration with existing energy systems. This is part of a broader initiative to diversify Grenada's energy sources and meet international climate commitments, including a 40% emissions reduction by 2030.

The PURC will notify applicants of their qualification status following the RFQ evaluation. Only those who successfully meet the criteria will be invited to submit proposals for the RFP, which will outline the full scope of work for the solar PV project at the airport.

Statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that Grenada had 4 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023.