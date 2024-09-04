Grenada seeking bids for 15.1 MW of airport solar

Grenada’s Public Utilities Regulatory Commission is requesting expressions of interest from independent power producers for a 15.1 MW solar project at Maurice Bishop International Airport.

The project will be either a 15.1 MW solar plant or a 15.1 MW solar array with a 10.6 MW/21.2 MWh BESS. If built, the solar array will be spread across three sites at the airport and integrated into both the national grid and a microgrid at the airport to provide localized electricity during outages.

The developer will handle project development and implementation, then operate and maintain the installation for 25 years. They will also sign an interconnection and power purchase agreement with Grenlec, according to the project details.

Prospective developers can submit expressions of interest and requests for information via email up to Sept. 20.

Grenada’s energy sector remains primarily based on fossil fuels, with the country’s renewable energy penetration standing at around 6%. It has set a target of achieving 100% renewable energy in the electricity and transport sectors by 2030.

Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that Grenada had 4 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023.