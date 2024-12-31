Zanzibar runs tender for 18 MW of solar

Zanzibar Electricity Corp. (ZECO) has launched a tender for designing, supplying, and installing a solar plant with at least 18 MW capacity.
It will be located in Makunduchi, one of the southernmost towns on the islands of Zanzibar, which is an autonomous region of Tanzania.
According to the tender details, the chosen developer will also be responsible for the plant's operation and maintenance for three years and will be required to provide training to ZECO personnel ahead of handover.
The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, via the United Republic of Tanzania, received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the project.
Full bidding documents can be purchased for $250. A pre-bid meeting and site visiting, which is mandatory for competing in the bidding process, will be held on Jan. 13, 2025. Applications must be received via post by Jan. 31, 2025.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Tanzania had 16 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.