Zanzibar runs tender for 18 MW of solar

Zanzibar Electricity Corp. (ZECO) has launched a tender for designing, supplying, and installing a solar plant with at least 18 MW capacity.

It will be located in Makunduchi, one of the southernmost towns on the islands of Zanzibar, which is an autonomous region of Tanzania.

According to the tender details, the chosen developer will also be responsible for the plant's operation and maintenance for three years and will be required to provide training to ZECO personnel ahead of handover.

The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, via the United Republic of Tanzania, received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the project.

Full bidding documents can be purchased for $250. A pre-bid meeting and site visiting, which is mandatory for competing in the bidding process, will be held on Jan. 13, 2025. Applications must be received via post by Jan. 31, 2025.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Tanzania had 16 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity at the end of 2023.