China’s Jiangsu province launches 27.3 GW offshore solar plan

The Jiangsu provincial government has launched an offshore solar development plan (2025-30), aiming to expand the region's coastal solar capacity with 60 projects totaling 27.25 GW. The plan sets ambitious targets to build 10 GW by 2027 and up to 20 GW by 2030.

Key sites for development have already been identified across Jiangsu’s coastal cities and counties. Nantong will host 33 projects totaling 11.44 GW, Lianyungang will have 13 projects with 5.35 GW, and Yancheng will develop 14 projects totaling 10.46 GW, all contributing to the 27.25 GW target.

National-level offshore PV projects led by state-owned energy groups will also advance. China National Nuclear Corp. (CNNC) is pushing forward with 2 GW in Tianwan and 400 MW in Qidong, while State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC) is developong 400 MW in Rudong. These projects are expected to meet timelines and add to Jiangsu’s offshore PV capacity.

State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co. will oversee the infrastructure necessary to support the large-scale PV installations. The company plans to build 16 to 20 220 kV land-based substations and high-voltage transmission lines across Nantong, Lianyungang, Yancheng, Guanyun County, Xiangshui County, Dafeng District, and Dongtai City to ensure the stable delivery of offshore solar power.

All projects will incorporate advanced energy storage systems (ESS) to improve stability and efficiency. They will provide at least 10% of the installed capacity, with the ability to sustain output for two hours.

Jiangsu’s Development and Reform Commission noted the importance of encouraging private enterprises and capital to invest in and operate offshore PV projects, leveraging market mechanisms to accelerate growth in the sector and optimize the region’s energy mix.

The initiative establishes Jiangsu as a leader in China’s offshore solar energy sector, providing a model for the nationwide development of offshore PV and paving the way for future renewable energy projects across the country.