‘Closing the gender gap is not just an ethical imperative but also a strategic one’

The renewable energy industry has made significant progress toward gender equality, as reflected in the latest available statistics. In 2023, women accounted for 38% of the workforce in the sector, a significant improvement compared to the 22% representation in the conventional energy industry. However, substantial barriers persist, particularly in leadership, where women hold only 13% of senior roles.

One of the most prevalent challenges has always been the visibility and recognition. I have often found that women needed to work harder to gain the same level of acknowledgement for their contributions compared to male colleagues. This isn’t necessarily due to overt discrimination but rather unconscious biases in how leadership potential is perceived, particularly in technical and managerial domains.

Leadership in this field can sometimes be associated with traits or styles that not necessarily are diverse, creating additional hurdles for women to break through. This, together with the perception that leadership roles are held by men may subtly affect decision-making during promotions or role assignments.

Then there is a broader issue that I have experienced, which is the “authority gap”. For instance, when I’ve adopted a neutral, professional tone to convey directives or focus on problem-solving, I’ve been met with comments suggesting that my approach was “bossy” or “too harsh.” My impression is that this reaction stems from ingrained stereotypes that expect women to be overly accommodating, even in roles where decisiveness and objectivity are critical.

Male colleagues in similar situations, on the other hand, are often seen as assertive or strong leaders, which are attitudes that are clearly rewarded in business contexts. This dynamic can create additional pressure for women, as we are sometimes expected to temper our authority to make it more palatable to others. This not only distracts from the work itself but also puts women at a disadvantage by framing professionalism as a flaw rather than a strength.

That said, throughout most of my career, I have been fortunate to earn the trust of my superiors, largely due to my work managing international business lines. The renewable energy sector offers immense opportunities for expanding into foreign markets and executing projects abroad, which allowed me to thrive in roles requiring global perspective and initiative. Opening and developing new markets and designing strategies tailored to their specific needs gave me the independence and authority to make decisions. This was critical for delivering strong results and allowed me from the very beginning to hold positions that involved leadership and managerial capabilities.

Over time, I have learned to address whatever challenges by remaining true to my leadership style and my vocational goal, and I have approached situations with an entrepreneurial mindset, creating opportunities where they didn’t exist and advocating for myself and the people working with me.

As a woman in the sustainability field and founder of my own business, I embody the International Energy Agency's assertion that women are key drivers of innovative and inclusive solutions. My current startup undertaking

Licenciasocial.energy focuses on facilitating the social acceptance of renewable energy and storage projects by implementing a more inclusive approach to decision-making and benefit-sharing. With the implementation of social innovation tools that actively engage diverse voices and ensure that communities are part of the process, I strive to create solutions that are equitable and widely embraced.

One notable aspect of the sustainability field in the energy sector is the high presence of women, which reflects the commitment to creating opportunities for all. Sustainability often emphasizes empathy, collaboration, and community engagement, qualities that align well with the values many women bring to the workplace. Furthermore, the field is putting more emphasis on how social equity resonates strongly with women, who have historically been advocates for social change. This inclusive culture empowers women to contribute meaningfully to innovative solutions, ensuring that the perspectives and needs of diverse communities are integrated into sustainable practices.

Closing the gender gap is not just an ethical imperative but also a strategic one, as the clean energy transition demands diverse perspectives to drive the innovative thinking needed to achieve a sustainable future. Women’s contributions are essential to making this vision a reality.

Inés Monroy has been active in the solar photovoltaic energy sector since 2005, building a diverse career across the entire value chain, including manufacturing, distribution, technology transfer, and the development, EPC, and O&M of PV projects. Her expertise spans grid-tied large-scale installations, distributed generation systems, and off-grid solutions for rural electrification, including solar home systems, schools, health centers, and more. She has held key roles in business development, sales, and project management across markets in Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. As the Founder of Licenciasocial.energy, she focuses on ensuring projects thrive with the support of local communities. Her work leverages tools such as sociopraxis, community engagement, communication, negotiation, and alternative dispute resolution techniques to minimize social risks and maximize the positive social impact of investments.

