Gambia seeking consultants for regional solar plan

Gambia’s National Water and Electricity Co. (NAWEC) is searching for consultants to update and implement a resettlement plan for regional solar development, with expressions of interest due by Jan. 31, 2025.

Image: Kay Dittner, Unsplash

Share

Gambia’s NAWEC is searching for a consulting firm to update its resettlement action plan (RAP) for the Regional Solar Park of The Gambia (RSPG).

The World Bank-backed RSPG will include solar power and battery energy storage systems (BESS) awarded through competitive bidding. The first phase will involve financing, building, and operating 50 MW of solar capacity paired with 18 MWh of BESS.

The tender details state that the RAP for the project was approved in March 2023, but it has still not been implemented. The chosen consultant will evaluate, revise, and update the RAP before implementing it, ensuring the phase-one site is ready for transfer to an independent power producer selected through an auction.

The consultant must have at least 10 years of experience. The winning bidder will spend eight weeks updating the RAP and six months implementing it. Expressions of interest are due by Jan. 31, 2025.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Gambia had just 2 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2023. It commissioned its first utility-scale PV plant, a 23 MW site near the west coast, in March 2024.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Samsung launches monobloc air-to-water heat pumps
02 January 2025 The Korean manufacturer said its new products are now available in the North American market and are suitable for multi-unit homes, apartments, new-bu...