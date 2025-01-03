Renewables supply 71% of Portugal’s electricity in 2024, led by solar

Renewables supplied 71% of Portugal’s electricity in 2024, including 10% from solar, as production hit a record 36.7 TWh, according to grid operator Redes Energéticas Nacionais (REN).

Porto, Portugal

Image: Pedro Cunha, Unsplash

Share

Renewable energy supplied 71% of Portugal's electricity in 2024, with record production of 36.7 TWh, according to grid operator REN.

REN reported a hydroelectric production index of 1.16, above the historical average of 1, while wind energy and photovoltaics posted annual indices of 1.06 and 0.94, respectively, against a historical average of 1 for both.

Hydroelectric and wind power each contributed 28% and 27% of electricity generation, respectively, with PV providing 10% and biomass 6%. REN noted that solar production grew 37% year on year, driven by rapid capacity expansion.

Non-renewable production, almost entirely from natural gas, fell to 5.1 TWh – the lowest level since 1979.

Portugal’s updated energy plan targets 80% renewable electricity by 2026 and 85% by 2030, with a goal of 20.4 GW of PV capacity by 2030, including 14.9 GW of utility-scale capacity and 5.5 GW of distributed systems.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Curtailing solar photovoltaics is here to stay, overbuilding PV will become normal
02 January 2025 As the penetration of variable renewable energy increases, curtailment of solar PV generation will only increase. Since curtailment will almost always...