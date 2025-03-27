Record year for UK solar as renewables generate most electricity

More than half of UK electricity generation came from renewables in 2024, a first for annual production in a year which saw solar output hit record highs.

Generation from renewable technologies in 2024 increased by 7% on the previous year, to a record 144.7 TWh – a 50.8% share of total electricity generation. With nuclear output included, low-carbon generation hit a record share of 65% for the year.

The latest energy trends briefing from the UK government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) found solar generation increased by 6.5% in 2024 compared with the previous year, accounting for 14.8 TWh of electricity produced. Wind was up by 2.1% to 84.1 TWh while bioenergy rose by 18% to 40.1 TWh. Generation from fossil fuels fell by 16% to 89.7 TWh.

Solar’s new record was set despite lower average daily sun hours across 2024, reflecting increased solar capacity in the United Kingdom.

Solar deployment hit 18 GW in the United Kingdom at the end of February 2025, according to the latest DESNZ figures. This represented a 1.1 GW increase in deployed capacity since February 2024.

UK government deployment data points to a slower start to 2025 compared to the previous year, however DESNZ notes that its statistics are provisional and subject to revision in future months.

Residential installations accounted for 73% of installations in February 2025, adding 58 MW of capacity. The bulk of UK solar installations are residential, but only account for 30% of total deployed capacity.

On currents trends, the UK government would miss its solar deployment targets for 2030. The government wants to see at least 45 GW of solar capacity deployed, meaning a further 27 GW over the next five years. That would require a nearly fivefold increase on the pace of deployment in 2024.

Solar additions are expected to accelerate in the months ahead, as the United Kingdom’s utility-scale pipeline grows and the state increases investment in deployment.