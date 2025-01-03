Taiwan maintains solar FITs to support residential PV deployment
Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) says its feed-in tariff (FIT) for PV systems up to 10 kW in size will be maintained at TWD 5.7055 ($0.17)/kWh, with the aim of further supporting homeowners and small businesses adopting solar.
Taiwan’s MoEA has revealed that FITs for PV systems will range from TWD 3.5337 ($0.11)/kWh to TWD 5.7055 ($0.17)/kWh in the first half of this year, depending on system size.
In the second half of 2925, tariffs will range from TWD 3.5037/kWh to TWD 5.6279/kWh.
The government said it has kept the tariff rate for PV systems under 10 kW unchanged to support growth among homeowners and small businesses.
The FIT scheme is open to all types of PV projects, including ground-mounted systems, and has driven the growth of Taiwan’s rooftop PV market in recent years.
Taiwan’s cumulative PV capacity reached 12.418 GW at the end of December 2023, according to MoEA data. In 2024, Taiwan added 2.7 GW of new capacity, following 2 GW of annual additions in both 2023 and 2022.
