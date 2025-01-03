Tesla starts trial production at Shanghai Megapack manufacturing plant

From ESS News
Tesla has announced the commencement of trial production at its newly constructed Megapack manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China. The plant represents Tesla’s first Megapack production site outside of the United States and signifies a further expansion of the company’s presence in the Chinese market.
The Shanghai Megapack facility is positioned to serve the growing global demand for energy storage solutions, with a projected annual production capacity of 10,000 Megapack units, or 40 GWh of annual capacity. Tesla has indicated that the Megapack systems manufactured in Shanghai will be supplied to customers worldwide.
