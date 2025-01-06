JinkoSolar claims 33.84% efficiency for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell

Chinese solar module producer JinkoSolar said it has achieved a 33.84% power conversion efficiency for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell based on n-type wafers.

The company said the results have been certified by the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology under the CAS. In its previous attempts, JinkoSolar achieved a cell efficiency of 33.24% for the same device configuration.

“The record-breaking perovskite tandem solar cell utilizes JinkoSolar's N-type high-efficiency monocrystalline TOPCon solar cell as the bottom cell, enhanced by significant advancements across multiple key technologies,” the manufacturer said. “Innovations such as full-area passivated contact technology, perovskite interfacial defect passivation technology, and bulk defect passivation technology have contributed to the enhanced efficiency of the perovskite/TOPCon tandem cell.”

Chinese manufacturer Longi holds the world record for perovskite-tandem solar cell efficiency, achieving 34.6% efficiency in September 2024. Previously, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) announced a perovskite-silicon tandem device with an efficiency of 33.7%.

Researchers from Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) recently said that the practical power conversion efficiency potential of perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells could reach up to 39.5%.

Researchers said exceeding this efficiency threshold requires a change in cell architecture, replacing buckminsterfullerene (C60) with a more transparent electron transport layer, and finding more transparent alternatives to indium tin oxide (ITO) layers.