JinkoSolar sues Longi for TOPCon patent infringement

JinkoSolar has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Longi over the use of an unspecified TOPCon solar cell technology.

“JinkoSolar has sued Longi to demand it to immediately stop infringing on relevant patents and compensate for economic losses,” a JinkoSolar spokesperson told pv magazine.

The case, officially accepted by the Nanchang Intermediate People’s Court, is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 13, 2025.

JinkoSolar's wholly owned subsidiary, Shangrao Xinyuan Motion Technology Development, filed the lawsuit. The complaint claims Longi infringed on Jinko's proprietary TOPCon and related PV module technologies.

In response to a request for comment from pv magazine, Longi said that it has not yet received any legal documents related to the case, and therefore could not provide further details.

“Longi has always placed a high priority on innovation and the protection of intellectual property,” a company spokesperson said. “We are one of the leading companies in the photovoltaic industry in terms of patent volume, with a comprehensive patent portfolio across various technical fields. We also respect the intellectual property rights of other companies. Longi will actively investigate and respond to this matter, and if necessary, we will file a counterclaim regarding TOPCon and other technical product series.”

In early December 2024, JinkoSolar filed a patent infringement lawsuit against competitor VSUN, a unit of Japan's Fujisolar, in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. JinkoSolar said it is suing VSUN and its US affiliates, but did not disclose the patent involved in the dispute.

The company claims to have amassed more than 2,800 patents, including a significant portfolio of 462 patents related to n-type TOPCon technology. It claimed that this makes it one of the leaders in the industry for TOPCon patents, but it did not provide additional details on the specifics of its patent holdings.