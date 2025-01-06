Puerto Rico receives US DOE loans to boost battery storage to 1 GWh

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will provide more than half a billion dollars in loans to add nearly 1 GWh Convergent to build and operate utility-scale solar-plus-storage in Puerto Rico, improving grid resilience.

Image: Sungrow

From ESS News

Puerto Rico’s fragile grid has been given a boost, with the US Department of Energy (DOE) offering more than half a billion dollars via the Loan Programs Office (LPO), under certain conditions, to build solar, storage, and solar-plus-storage on the island

Puerto Rico suffered a sweeping blackout in the US territory on New Year’s Eve, with a preliminary investigation by Luma Energy, the private company overseeing transmission and distribution of power, pointing to a failure in underground line in a southern location.

