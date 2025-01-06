Spanish startup deploys utility-scale batteries made from used EV devices

From ESS News

Alicante-based startup GDV Mobility launched its G-One “megabattery” at the Mediterranean European Battery Summit staged in the city’s port.

GDV says its 7 MW system, assembled from used electric vehicle (EV) batteries, “stands out for being the cheapest, most profitable, and safest [product] in the [stationary energy storage] sector.”

“Remanufactured batteries allow a significant cost reduction without sacrificing performance, offering a more economical and environmentally friendly alternative”, said GDV chief executive Germán Agulló.

The startup says the G-One is 40% to 60% cheaper than a conventional stationary battery energy storage system.

