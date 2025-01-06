Germany records 457 hours of negative electricity prices in 2024

From pv magazine Germany
Germany's Bundesnetzagentur said negative wholesale electricity prices occurred for 457 hours in 2024, up from 301 hours in 2023, based on data from its SMARD platform.
It noted that high electricity exchange prices above €0.10 ($0.10)/kWh occurred less often in 2024, dropping to 2,296 hours from 4,106 in 2023. The average wholesale price in the day-ahead market fell 17.5% year on year to €0.07851/kWh.
The agency also reported that renewables accounted for 59% of net electricity generation in 2024, up three percentage points from 2023. The figure differs from Fraunhofer ISE’s 62.7% estimate, as the Bundesnetzagentur calculates based on generation fed into the grid minus self-consumption.
Net electricity generation in Germany fell 4.2% in 2024 to 431.7 TWh, said the agency. Renewables produced 254.9 TWh, with onshore wind generating 111.9 TWh and solar 63.3 TWh, up from 55.7 TWh in 2023. PV accounted for 14.7% of net output, while onshore wind contributed nearly 26%.
Conventional energy generation fell nearly 11% to 176.8 TWh. Hard coal output plunged 31.2%, lignite fell 8.8%, but gas-fired generation rose 8.6%.
