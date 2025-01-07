Australian researchers question lack of solar microgrids in remote areas

Researchers from four Australian universities have released a new paper questioning why solar microgrids are not the norm in remote central Australia, while energy insecurity prevails in remote Aboriginal households.
Joined by an Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Desert Knowledge Research Institute, Alice Springs researchers the team have collaborated on local perceptions of solar energy and health.
The paper, published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, concluded that there is limited research on the links between diesel fired energy generation and health in remote Australia and a need to evaluate and communicate the benefits of transitioning to solar in those locations.
A key highlight of the paper is that community members who are well-informed of the benefits of clean energy are key for clean energy transition.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.