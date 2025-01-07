Australian researchers question lack of solar microgrids in remote areas

From pv magazine Australia

Researchers from four Australian universities have released a new paper questioning why solar microgrids are not the norm in remote central Australia, while energy insecurity prevails in remote Aboriginal households.

Joined by an Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Desert Knowledge Research Institute, Alice Springs researchers the team have collaborated on local perceptions of solar energy and health.

The paper, published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, concluded that there is limited research on the links between diesel fired energy generation and health in remote Australia and a need to evaluate and communicate the benefits of transitioning to solar in those locations.

A key highlight of the paper is that community members who are well-informed of the benefits of clean energy are key for clean energy transition.

