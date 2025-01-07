Waaree Energies starts trial production at 5.4 GW solar cell factory

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies said that it has begun trial production at its 5.4 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Chikhli, Gujarat. At 5.4 GW capacity, the facility is India’s largest advanced solar cell manufacturing plant.

“By focusing on indigenous solar cell manufacturing, Waaree continually aims to reduce reliance on imports, stabilize costs amidst global supply chain fluctuations, and position India as a global powerhouse in clean energy production,” said Waaree Energies. “This facility, equipped to produce high-efficiency solar cells, not only meets the burgeoning domestic demand but also strengthens India’s footprint in international markets.”

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies operates 13.3 GW of PV module manufacturing capacity, including 1.3 GW from Indosolar, and 5.4 GW of PV cell capacity in Gujarat. It is also building a 6 GW wafer-to-module hub in Odisha.

The company is expanding internationally, with plans for a 1.6 GW solar module facility in Houston, Texas, which will grow to 3 GW by fiscal 2026 and 5 GW by fiscal 2027.