Waaree Energies starts trial production at 5.4 GW solar cell factory

Waaree Energies has started trial production at its 5.4 GW solar cell factory in the Indian state of Gujarat. It is the largest solar cell manufacturing facility in India.

image: Waaree Energies

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies said that it has begun trial production at its 5.4 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Chikhli, Gujarat. At 5.4 GW capacity, the facility is India’s largest advanced solar cell manufacturing plant.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies operates 13.3 GW of PV module manufacturing capacity, including 1.3 GW from Indosolar, and 5.4 GW of PV cell capacity in Gujarat. It is also building a 6 GW wafer-to-module hub in Odisha.

The company is expanding internationally, with plans for a 1.6 GW solar module facility in Houston, Texas, which will grow to 3 GW by fiscal 2026 and 5 GW by fiscal 2027.

