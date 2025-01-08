Germany deploys 16.2 GW of solar in 2024

From pv magazine Germany
Germany deployed 15.2 GW of new PV systems in 2024, according to the Bundesnetzagentur.
The country added 14.28 GW in 2023, 7.19 GW in 2022, 5.26 GW in 2021, 3.94 GW in 2019, 2.96 GW in 2018, and 1.75 GW in 2017. By December 2024, Germany operated more than 4 million PV systems with a combined capacity of 99.3 GW.
Two-thirds of the systems installed in 2024 were residential and commercial arrays, while the rest were ground-mounted projects. The Federal Network Agency noted a slight increase in solar storage gross output.
“The remarkable growth of photovoltaics continues,” said Klaus Müller, president of the Bundesnetzagentur. “The newly deployed capacity in 2024 is once again above the previous record year of 2023.”
Germany generated 72.2 TWh of solar power in 2024, making up 14% of its total electricity output, according to Fraunhofer ISE. Wind remained the top source, producing 136.4 TWh.
Despite less favorable weather, PV generation hit a record 72.2 TWh, driven by rapid capacity expansion. Fraunhofer ISE reported 12.4 TWh was used for solar self-consumption, an 18% year-on-year rise. July set a monthly record, with PV systems generating 10.7 TWh.
