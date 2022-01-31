Germany deployed 5.26 GW of solar in 2021

From pv magazine Germany

Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 421 MW of new PV was installed in the country in December.

For comparison, the newly installed PV capacity for December 2020 was 525 MW, and in November 2021 it was 410 MW.

In 2021, new PV additions reached 5.26 GW, which means that the country saw its installed PV power increase by around 0.34 GW more than in 2020, when annual PV additions hit 4.88 GW.

In 2019, 2018, and 2017, new capacity totaled 3.94, 2.96 GW and 1.75 GW, respectively.

At the end of the year, Germany boasted a cumulative 56.3 GW of grid-connected solar, installed under national Renewable Energy Sources Act.

As a result of the strong growth registered in the past months, all the FITs for PV installations will be reduced by another 1.4%, and will range from €0.0653 to €0.0496/kWh, depending on the system size.