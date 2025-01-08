Phnix releases PV-ready heat pumps for commercial buildings

Chinese heat pump manufacturer Phnix has launched a new version of its Phnix HeatMaster heat pump that features “PV-ready” advanced smart control technology that reportedly ensures seamless integration with solar power systems.

“The PV-ready feature is particularly valuable for businesses that are looking to maximize the use of their solar energy systems,” the company said in a statement. “As energy demands increase, especially during peak operation times, the ability to draw power from an alternative, sustainable source like solar is a huge advantage.”

The smart control technology offers multiple control modes – Standby Mode, Low-power Mode, Middle-power Mode, and High-power Mode which the manufacturer said offers precise control over energy usage and heating output, making it adaptable to diverse business needs. It also calibrates the inlet and outlet water temperatures, giving them full control over the heat pump’s operation.

The heat pump uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant and can reportedly reach an outlet water temperature of 75 C.

The system is available in six versions with heating capacity ranging from 5 kW to 120 kW and noise levels spanning from 40 dBA to 65 dBA, depending on the size.

The smallest product measures 1,020 mm × 448 mm × 605 mm and has a weight of 55 kg. It features a coefficient of performance (COP) of 5 at temperatures ranging from 15 C to 20 C and of 1.80 at -15 C.

The largest system has a size of 2,170 mm × 1,150 mm × 2,130 mm and weighs 733 kg. Its COP at temperatures ranging from 15 C to 20 C is 4.65, while at -15 C it reaches 1.86.

“With multiple operation modes and precise water temperature control, the HeatMaster Series is designed to meet the unique needs of today’s commercial environments,” the company said.