From equality to equity: powering inclusive leaders in the solar sector

As we welcome the new year and visualize the upcoming industry challenges and opportunities, it's a perfect opportunity to reflect on what we have learned and explore how we can transform diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the solar and energy sector into tangible practice from 2025. As the solar industry expands and reshapes global energy landscapes, a vital question stands: How do we make the sector truly inclusive? While “equality” often takes the spotlight, it is “equity” that unlocks the potential for a genuinely inclusive environment. By acknowledging individual needs and breaking down systemic barriers, equity paves the way for achieving equality in the solar sector.

Equality means providing everyone with the same resources or opportunities, assuming that everyone starts from the same place. However, this approach fails to acknowledge the unique challenges faced by individuals based on gender, race, socioeconomic background, or other factors. In the energy industry, these challenges can manifest as limited access to training programs, biased hiring practices, or unequal opportunities for career advancement.

Equity, on the other hand, recognizes that people have different starting points and seeks to provide tailored support to level the playing field. For instance, women entering the solar workforce may benefit from mentorship programs that address gender-specific challenges or initiatives that provide flexible work arrangements to balance family responsibilities. By addressing these disparities, equity paves the way for equality, enabling all individuals to reach their full potential.

To achieve equity, it’s essential to recognize the importance of diversity in all its forms, not just gender. Diversity goes beyond meeting demographic targets; it involves leveraging the unique perspectives and talents of individuals. When people from different backgrounds collaborate, they challenge conventional thinking, explore alternative solutions, and avoid the pitfalls of groupthink. Research consistently shows that diverse teams are better at problem-solving and decision-making. In the energy sector, diversity fuels innovation, creativity, and resilience—crucial traits for addressing global energy challenges. Embracing diverse viewpoints drives progress and fosters new solutions.

The “four layers of diversity” framework helps in understanding individual identity and experiences. At the center is “Personality”, which includes unique traits like values and preferences that affect team contributions. “Internal Dimensions”, such as age, gender, race, and physical abilities, reveal visible factors related to biases and barriers. “External Dimensions”, including education, marital status, and income, reflect life experiences and opportunities. Finally, “Organisational Dimensions”, like job roles and seniority, highlight the need to address diversity within hierarchies for equitable decision-making and inclusion.

The beauty of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) lies in everyone's ability, regardless of organizational rank, to be ambassadors for inclusive practices in their daily roles, creating psychological safety environments and thereby enhancing organizations’ performance. Inclusive leaders are essential in this mission. By embodying the Six Signature Traits of Inclusive Leadership—commitment to diversity, courage to challenge biases, awareness of systemic barriers, curiosity to learn from differences, cultural intelligence to adapt, and collaboration to empower diverse teams— leaders can inspire workplaces where everyone feels valued and included.

To create an inclusive solar sector, organizations must embed equity into their policies and practices. This involves investing in diversity training, creating equitable hiring and promotion pathways, and ensuring representation at all levels of leadership. But it's important to remember that equity, as inclusive leadership, is not a destination, it's a continuous journey. It's a commitment to ongoing change and improvement, one that enables the solar and other energy sectors to truly harness the power of diversity and deliver a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

