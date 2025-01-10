Japan keeps lead in solid-state battery development

While China, South Korea, Europe, and the United States are also engaged in active development of all solid-state batteries, Japan is leading the charge, offering generous subsidies to technology proponents.

Image: Toyota

Share

From ESS News

While lithium-ion batteries continue to improve in terms of both performance and cost, interest in solid-state batteries, which promise better energy density and safety, has not waned.

Geographically, solid state battery innovation is concentrated in a limited number of countries. According to Taipei-based intelligence provider TrendForce, China and South Korea were tailgating in commercialization behind Japan’s subsidy of over $660 million for all-solid-state batteries in 2024.

In the 2024 Battery Industry Strategy, Japan set a target of commercializing all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) by around 2030. By the end of last year, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) approved a total of four major R&D projects on ASSB materials and production, including that of Toyota, Idemitsu, Mitsui Kinzoku, and TK Works.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

World’s largest pumped storage power plant fully operational in China
09 January 2025 The plant features 12 reversible pump-turbine units, each with a capacity of 300 MW, including two variable-speed units, bringing the total installed...