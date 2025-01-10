Japan keeps lead in solid-state battery development

From ESS News

While lithium-ion batteries continue to improve in terms of both performance and cost, interest in solid-state batteries, which promise better energy density and safety, has not waned.

Geographically, solid state battery innovation is concentrated in a limited number of countries. According to Taipei-based intelligence provider TrendForce, China and South Korea were tailgating in commercialization behind Japan’s subsidy of over $660 million for all-solid-state batteries in 2024.

In the 2024 Battery Industry Strategy, Japan set a target of commercializing all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) by around 2030. By the end of last year, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) approved a total of four major R&D projects on ASSB materials and production, including that of Toyota, Idemitsu, Mitsui Kinzoku, and TK Works.

