Italy increases incentives for EU-made solar modules

From pv magazine Italy
The Italian government has increased incentives for PV projects using EU-made solar modules under the Transizione 5.0 Tax Credit scheme, a fiscal program aimed at transitioning industrial processes to renewable energy.
The fiscal credits cover up to 35% of the cost of solar modules and are awarded through tenders for projects using EU-made modules. The tax credit calculation basis rises from 120% to 140% for cells with at least 23.5% efficiency and from 140% to 150% for modules with bifacial silicon heterojunction or tandem cells at 24% efficiency or higher.
A 130% fiscal incentive now applies to modules with at least 21.5% efficiency.
The new rules simplify investment brackets, reducing them to two: up to €10 million ($10.2 million) and €10 million to €50 million. However, the updated policy eliminates the additional 20% to 25% tax credit previously granted to projects using EU-made modules that cut energy consumption by 6% to 15%.
The provisions allow tax credits to be combined with those for investments in southern Italy's Special Economic Zone and Simplified Logistics Zones, as well as other EU incentives, provided they do not overlap on cost coverage.
