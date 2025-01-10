Firefighter injured in solar-plus-storage explosion and fire in Spain

From pv magazine Spain
Twenty firefighters responded to a fire involving photovoltaic panels in the Port of Gandia area of Spain and to an explosion of an associated containerized battery.
An explosion was heard at 6:14 pm on January, and nearby residents called the emergency services. Five fire brigades from the Gandia, Oliva, Cullera, and Alzira stations attended the scene along with a sector chief and sergeant and members of the national and local police and health services.
During the firefighting, a 46-year-old firefighter was slightly injured in the arm and was treated by the paramedics who were dispatched to the scene. The firefighter was discharged at the scene.
Toxic smoke from the batteries was visible for miles and firefighters protected an adjacent warehouse containing cardboard coils.
The fire was extinguished by firefighters at around 7:30 a.m. on January 5.
The tender for the construction of the photovoltaic plant with energy storage affected, which paired 705 kW of solar capacity with a 1 MW battery, was opened in July 2022 and awarded in November the same year.
