Chinese PV Industry Brief: Aiko Solar starts making back contact PV panels

Aiko Solar said its Jinan factory has started producing n-type all-back-contact (ABC) solar modules, marking a milestone for the company. The plant, Aiko's third for n-type ABC modules, uses Industry 4.0 technologies, runs on green electricity, recovers over 90% of its water, and utilizes more than 30% of its waste heat. Designed for 30 GW of solar cell and panel capacity, the facility's first 10 GW phase is set to reach full production by late 2025, with all phases expected to be completed by 2029.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) said polysilicon prices rose modestly this week, with n-type polysilicon averaging CNY 41,500 ($5,660)/ton, up 2.22% week on week. N-type granular polysilicon averaged CNY 38,800/ton, a 2.11% increase, while p-type polysilicon averaged CNY 33,700/ton. The CNMIA attributed the price rise to production cuts by major manufacturers, with December 2024 output falling 22.1% on the month to 103,800 tons and January 2025 output expected to drop further to 98,000 tons.

CHN Energy Investment Group (CHN Energy) said its renewable energy capacity had surpassed 140 GW as of Dec. 31, 2024, accounting for over 40% of its total power generation. The company hit its 2021-25 target ahead of schedule, doubling renewable capacity from 66.34 GW in 2021. Wind power grew by 20.26 GW, and solar installations added 54.47 GW.

Arctech Solar has agreed to supply its SkyLine II tracking system for the 125 MW Komarnica Mountain solar project in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It said the system’s multi-point parallel drive and second-generation AI algorithm aim to increase power generation by over 7%, ensuring stable and efficient operations.