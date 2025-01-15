Bord Gáis Energy acquires Swyft Energy

Bord Gáis Energy has acquired Irish solar installer Swyft Energy for an undisclosed sum, after receiving approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).
Bord Gáis Energy said the deal strengthens its capabilities in Ireland's residential, commercial, and agricultural solar markets. The company aims to install 10,000 solar projects over the next five years.
“We can now begin the important work of delivering on our target of 10,000 solar installations across the country by 2030, helping more customers enjoy the benefits of solar energy while supporting the government's Climate Action Plan targets,” said Teresa Purtill, services and solutions director for Bord Gáis Energy.
Swyft Energy has six years of experience in solar and boiler installations. Bord Gáis Energy said it plans to build on Swyft Energy’s expertise to meet growing demand for renewable energy in Ireland.
Bord Gáis Energy said the acquisition is aligned with its goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2045. The Ireland-based energy company supplies solar directly to residential customers and works with the Irish Farmers' Association to deliver PV solutions to farms.
