UAE, Italy, Albania announce cross-border green energy cooperation plans

The United Arab Emirates, Italy and Albania have signed a tripartite cooperation agreement to deploy gigawatt-scale renewable energy projects in Albania and establish cross-border electricity transmission interconnection to Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced this at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), currently taking place in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“It outlines key areas of cooperation between the UAE, Italy, and Albania, including the deployment of gigawatt-scale renewable energy projects in Albania, focusing on solar photovoltaics, wind, and hybrid solutions with potential battery storage,” Meloni said. “A significant portion of this renewable energy will be transmitted to Italy. Additionally, the partnership will oversee the implementation of a cross-border electricity transmission interconnection linking Albania and Italy.”

“The framework follows the signing of a joint venture term sheet between Masdar and Korporata Elektroenergjitike Shqiptare (KESH) – Albania Power Corp. – on the sidelines of COP29 in November last year to establish a strategic partnership to develop, construct, and operate renewable energy projects in Albania utilizing a range of renewable technologies, including solar PV, wind, and hybrid solutions, with potential integration of battery storage,” said the Italian government, without revealing additional details.

The Italian prime minister also said that Italy is currently developing the Elmed submarine cable between Italy and Tunisia and the so-called SoutH2 Corridor for the transport of hydrogen from North Africa to Central Europe, passing through Italy.