Solargis updates software for PV project design, evaluation

Solargis has launched a new cloud-based solution for PV project design and evaluation.

Evaluate 2.0 is the next generation of the PV data company’s Evaluate solution. It said the new solution – designed to serve developers, technology suppliers, investors, and technical advisers – is the solar market’s most advanced and comprehensive platform for project design and evaluation to date.

The platform includes high-resolution solar and meteorological data, a 3D PV power plant designer, a PV components catalogue, reliable energy yield simulations and analytical reporting. It also uses 15-minute Time Series data spanning 30 years, capable of simulating 1,051,200 (30 x 8,760 x 4) data values per parameter, which Solargis said is 120 times the granularity of the current standard.

The company added that this information includes all factors relevant for PV energy yield simulation and analysis, including air temperature, wind, soiling, snow losses and albedo data. This allows for the consideration of all short-term and long-term variability effects, including extreme weather conditions.

Evaluate 2.0’s advanced ray tracing technology and anisotropic sky model provides a more realistic representation of reflected radiation when compared to traditional methods based on the isotropic sky model, Solargis said. It also delivers more reliable PV performance simulations, ensuring that bifacial systems meet performance expectations and financial targets.

In addition, the software introduces a PV Component Catalog. The catalog – visualized as a web platform of modules, inverters and other PV components – addresses longstanding issues with inconsistent and unverified component specifications, said Solargis.

Marcel Suri, Solargis CEO, said that the launch of Evaluate 2.0 marks the beginning of a new era in which solar industry professionals can work with data and software at unprecedented levels of confidence and detail.

“Relying on traditional, industry-standard methodologies is holding the industry back,” Suri added. “There is a growing mismatch between the high-quality solar data now available and the capabilities of current software to process it. While simple empirical models and low-resolution data were sufficient in the past, new technologies such as bifacial modules, intelligent trackers and battery storage demand more sophisticated tools to ensure reliable results.”