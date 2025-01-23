China’s new energy storage capacity surges to 74 GW/168 GWh in 2024, up 130% YoY

From ESS News
China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) announced on January 23 that the country’s installed capacity of new energy storage had surged to 73.76 GW/168 GWh by the end of 2024, marking a twentyfold increase from the end of 2021. Compared to the 31.39 GW/66.87 GWh recorded at the end of 2023, this represents an annual growth rate exceeding 130%.
According to NEA’s definition, new types of energy storage exclude pumped hydro and include electrochemical energy storage, compressed air energy storage, flywheel energy storage, superconducting energy storage, supercapacitor energy storage, and hydrogen energy storage.
