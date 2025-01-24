High-voltage, super-stable sodium–zinc hybrid batteries

From ESS News
Aqueous, non-lithium-based, rechargeable batteries are promising candidates for next-generation large-scale energy storage systems owing to their safety credentials and low cost. However, their commercialization is hindered by a narrow electrochemical stability window and relatively low energy density.
With the development of advanced electrolytes a precursor to improved performance, researchers from the China University of Petroleum have reported a breakthrough that represents a significant leap forward in the field of aqueous battery technologies.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.