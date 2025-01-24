High-voltage, super-stable sodium–zinc hybrid batteries

Structural network of the Zn–SA–PSN hydrogel electrolyte showing covalent, ionic, and hydrogen bonding, enabling high ionic conductivity and homogeneous zinc deposition

From ESS News

Aqueous, non-lithium-based, rechargeable batteries are promising candidates for next-generation large-scale energy storage systems owing to their safety credentials and low cost. However, their commercialization is hindered by a narrow electrochemical stability window and relatively low energy density.

With the development of advanced electrolytes a precursor to improved performance, researchers from the China University of Petroleum have reported a breakthrough that represents a significant leap forward in the field of aqueous battery technologies.

