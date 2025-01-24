Entering the industry in late 2015, I was fortunate to have my first manager be a woman. Coming from the Oil and Gas sector, where female leaders were virtually non-existent, this was a refreshing change. It underscored a critical issue in our industry: the need for more senior female leaders to promote greater equity.

Companies must prioritize this when setting their people strategies. My company, Scatec, has made this a focus area, significantly impacting female representation. By the end of 2023, 29% of Scatec’s management positions globally were held by women. During the same year, 30% of new hires and promotions to management were women. Notably, female representation in Operations & Maintenance (O&M) in Brazil reached 30%, and the first female plant manager was hired in South Africa.

Joining the industry over a decade ago, I was excited to be part of the change. My female leader was a great mentor and cheerleader, providing invaluable guidance. She broke many barriers, paving the way for others. Additionally, I have had numerous male sponsors and a strong network that has guided and pushed me to develop further.

Working for a company that leads in diversity and equity, I have not faced significant internal challenges. However, in external meetings, I often find myself the only woman at the table. My work spans project development, construction, and O&M phases, the construction and O&M areas are still predominantly male-dominated.

The construction industry often lacks female representation in site and project roles. However, initiatives like the “Mulheres de Mendubim” project can change this perception and offer opportunities to women, especially in local communities. I am proud of my company's project in Brazil, which provided two months of training to 120 women from rural Assu, enabling them to work on solar plant projects. Conducted by the Brazilian Technical Institute (ITEC Brasil), the project offered 220 hours of training in “Electrical Systems for Photovoltaic Plants,” empowering local women to become solar panel assemblers. Additionally, 120 more women received online training in various skills, including social media and Power BI. This is a great example of how the industry can develop female talent and pave the way for future female leaders in male-dominated areas.

We need more senior female leaders to serve as role models for juniors. My current employer has made this a key strategy, working diligently on the matter. Building a diverse and inclusive culture is essential for achieving Scatec’s goals and maintaining a flexible work environment. Scatec integrates Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) into its practices, policies, and development programs. Women should look to prospective employer’s policies when deciding on new positions or career shifts. I find that most companies in the renewable energy space are in fact very inclusive, collaborative and transparent, which is refreshing when compared to other older, more established industries.

To all women in the industry and those looking to join the green transition: grab every opportunity available and be yourself. Your unique skill set and characteristics are your greatest assets. Together, we can continue to break barriers and pave the way for future generations.

Jeanette Pretoriues has been working in the industry since 2015. She us the Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Management for Scatec ASA a leading global IPP. She grew up in South Africa, and in 2020 she relocated to Norway from the Scatec Cape Town office to the Oslo HQ.

