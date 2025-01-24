Spain’s rooftop PV installations hit 1.18 GW in 2024

From pv magazine Spain

Spain installed 1,182 MW of new rooftop PV systems last year, according to Spanish solar energy association UNEF. This brought the country’s total rooftop PV capacity to 8.137 MW by December 2024, marking a 31% decline from 2023.

UNEF said that 674 MW of last year’s installations came from industrial PV systems, while the commercial and residential sectors accounted for 207 MW and 275 MW, respectively.

The association attributed the slowdown in self-consumption installations to the disappearance of key drivers that boosted growth in recent years, including high energy prices and subsidies from the Next Generation program.

“It is necessary to implement new measures to reach the 19 GW of self-consumption by 2030 set by the National Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC), an objective that would require the installation of an average of 1.8 GW of self-consumption per year,” said José Donoso, general director of UNEF.



The association believes strengthening public awareness and information on energy cost reduction alternatives, particularly self-consumption, is crucial.

It recommends measures to national and regional institutions, including exempting installations from access and connection permits if they do not inject more than 15 kW into the grid for low-voltage systems or up to 100 kW for medium and high-voltage systems.

The association also urges expanding simplified processing limits from 100 kW to 450 kW.