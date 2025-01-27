European Commission opens consultation into non-price criteria for auctions

The European Commission has opened a public call requesting feedback on how non-price criteria are specified in future renewable energy auctions.
The four-week long consultation, which opened last week, will gather feedback on the commission’s draft implementing regulation that covers the assessment of and compliance with the pre-qualification and award criteria outlined for forthcoming auctions. It is part of the commission’s effort to clarify each criterion's meaning and ensure uniform application across member states.
The call for feedback is open until Feb. 21. Responses will feed into the commission’s preparation of a final draft act, which will then be put to member states through experts groups, ahead of the final adoption by the commission, which is planned to take place during the first quarter of this year.
The criteria in the draft regulation includes responsible business conduct, cybersecurity and data security and ability to deliver a project fully and on time, as well as pre-qualification or award criteria assessing an auction’s sustainability and resilience contribution.
The regulation is part of the Net Zero Industry Act, formally agreed upon in April 2024. Starting in January 2026, the rules require member states to apply non-price criteria to at least 30% of renewables projects in public procurements and auctions, capped at 6 GW per year.
