Toshiba unit launches EneHub platform to support renewable transactions

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has announced the launch of its EneHub platform, which connects renewable energy producers with buyers.

The web-based platform facilitates agreements such as physical PPAs and virtual PPAs, enabling seamless transactions in off-site renewable energy, according to the Japanese company.

It said EneHub is designed to address challenges faced by power producers and buyers due to changing market conditions and rising demand for stable renewable energy sources. By acting as an intermediary, Toshiba said it aims to reduce risks for participants, including imbalance costs, while simplifying the process of identifying energy purchase and sale partners.

It said the platform allows energy producers to list the details and specifications of their projects, including generation capacity, project status, and pricing preferences. Buyers, including retail electricity providers and end-users, can specify location preferences and review available projects.

Toshiba claimed that the EneHub platform ensures efficient matchmaking and provides operational support, such as generation forecasting and submission of energy plans to regulators. It offers free access and supports a range of renewable energy sources – including solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and geothermal – across the Japanese archipelago.

The EneHub platform accommodates large-scale and small-scale energy projects, including facilities under 50 kW in size, according to the company.

Toshiba said that the service is also compatible with Japan's feed-in premium (FIP) and feed-in tariff (FIT) incentive schemes, as well as non-FIT/FIP arrangements.

As part of a promotional campaign, Toshiba said it will pay an additional JPY 0.5 ($0.0032)/kWh for energy generated by solar facilities registered on EneHub before Feb. 28 for the first year of contracts, up to a maximum capacity of 10 MW.

Toshiba said that it sees EneHub as the cornerstone of its strategic plan to expand Japan's renewable energy market while supporting decarbonization goals.

In October 2024, Toshiba's fourth-generation heat pumps were used to validate a new methodology to size air-source heat pumps, highlighting the importance of local climate data for efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

In June 2024, Canadian Solar signed a 20-year PPA with Toyota Tsusho, securing 100% of the power generated from Canadian Solar's first FIP solar projects in Japan.