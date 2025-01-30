Tesla’s 2024 energy storage revenue surpasses $10 billion

From ESS News
While its electric vehicle (EV) business is contracting, Tesla’s battery energy storage business is shattering its own records both in terms of deployments and revenue.
In its Q4 and FY 2024 earnings report, Tesla posted more than $3 billion in revenue in Q4 2024, representing a 113% increase over the same quarter in 2023.
The cumulative revenue from the company’s energy generation and storage business stood at $10,086 million at the end of 2024, up by 67% year-over-year.
