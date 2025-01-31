Achieving true gender inclusion in the workplace goes beyond simply meeting hiring quotas; it calls for a profound cultural shift. While we have made some strides, we must recognize that many women in various industries, including renewable energy, still face significant barriers to their advancement. It's important to acknowledge these challenges and work towards increasing representation and creating environments where women genuinely feel supported, valued, and empowered to succeed. This shift benefits not only individuals but also organizations, as diverse teams drive innovation, improve decision-making, and enhance overall performance.

In my experience, addressing unconscious biases is a good starting point. These biases, often subtle, can deeply affect how women are perceived and treated in the workplace. Offering training and open conversations about inclusivity can help teams recognize the value of diverse perspectives and the importance of creating a more welcoming environment for all.

Mentorship and sponsorship are also essential for career progression. Having access to mentors and sponsors—leaders who not only guide but also advocate for you—can make all the difference. These initiatives enable women to connect with leaders who genuinely invest in their growth, helping them navigate challenges and seize opportunities that might otherwise remain out of reach.

Through my own experience, I have seen how mentorship and sponsorship can break down obstacles and open doors. I have been fortunate to have mentors who guided me through pivotal moments in my career. Mentors play a crucial role in empowering individuals, boosting confidence, and helping them plan their careers or tackle areas of difficulty.

Transparency is another key area for improvement. Recruitment and promotion processes must be clear, fair, and merit-based to ensure equal opportunities for all. A lack of transparency can discourage talented women from pursuing leadership roles. By implementing measurable and data-driven approaches, organizations can build trust and foster a truly equitable workplace.

Cultural norms evolve slowly, which is one reason change has been gradual. The goal is not just to increase the number of women in leadership but to cultivate leaders who embrace these values and create environments where everyone can thrive.

Encouragingly, more and more leaders are committed to fostering inclusive workplaces. In the renewable energy sector, where I have spent much of my career, there is a growing recognition of the importance of diversity and inclusion. By building a workforce that reflects the diversity of society, companies can unlock untapped potential, drive innovation, and ensure a future where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

To all the women (and men) considering a career in renewable energy or striving to advance within it: your contributions are essential. This industry is at the forefront of shaping a sustainable future, and your skills, perspectives, and leadership are invaluable. While challenges remain, progress is happening, and your presence will help drive the change we need. Stay determined, seek out mentors and allies, and know that you belong in this space. Together, men and women, we can build a more inclusive, innovative, and dynamic industry for generations to come.

María Colom is Head of Distributed Solar, Storage & Green Mobility at Engie, a global leader in low carbon-energy and services focused on decarbonization. She also serves as Vice Chair of the Buildings & Prosumers Workstream at SolarPower Europe, the leading solar association in Europe. María's experience in the energy sector includes EDPR, a leading renewable energy company, where she provided analytical insights to the Risk and Markets Department on strategic and operational matters. She also served as Director of Energy Policy at UNEF (Spanish Photovoltaic Union), where she analyzed solar energy development, formulated policy recommendations, and liaised with administrations and organizations to advocate for the sector’s interests. Additionally, María has experience in private equity in Eastern Europe, served at the Spanish Embassy in Moscow, and co-founded a start-up. María holds a degree in International Business and Marketing from Pompeu Fabra University and a Master’s in International Business Management from CECO-ICEX.

