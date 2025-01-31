French railway operator testing PV modules on train tracks

From pv magazine France

SNCF offers significant land for ground-based PV in France, with more than 113,800 hectares available for solar. To harness the PV potential of non-operational railway lines, SNCF’s subsidiary, AREP, has developed a container-based solar-plus-storage plant that can be placed on the rails and relocated as needed.

The Solveig project, which aims to test this solution, validated its proof of concept on January 17 by deploying eight solar panels at the Achères technical center, where they will undergo six months of testing. The system uses standardized ISO containers to transport the panels, inverters, and storage batteries to railway sites, either by road or rail.

“We have developed a system for delivering PV panels using ISO containers and also a logistics method for installing them on railway tracks that facilitates the deployment of the panels as well as the reversibility of the installation,” AREP Director of Innovation Alistair Lenczner told pv magazine France.

AREP uses a telescopic arm to unload the panels, which are then fixed to the rails to prevent wind exposure. The temporary installation requires no foundations or construction work, and the integrated solar and storage system is modular.

The next steps will focus on optimizing the system for greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness, though there is no timeline for the industrialization phase.

Currently, the solution serves intra-SNCF energy use and local consumption, with studies for broader distribution set to align with market needs. Lenczner said the solution has export potential across Europe and the rest of the world, due to its standardized, container-based design that adapts to logistical constraints.