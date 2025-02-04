Kyocera unveils 410 W solar panels for snowy areas

Japan's Kyocera has introduced new 410 W solar modules for rooftop PV systems in regions with heavy snowfall. The modules feature a patented mounting system and are suitable for areas with up to 2.5 meters of vertical snowfall.

“In recent years, there has been an increase in damage accidents to solar power generation facilities in snowy areas, with the main cause being the weight of accumulated snow placing excessive strain on the mounting frame and modules,” Kyocera said in a statement. “With our new product, the impact of snow accumulation can be minimized and PV systems can be installed safely even in snowy areas.”

The manufacturer said the double-glass panels, available in Japan from March 2025, feature support brackets on the back that enable a snow load capacity of 7,500 Pa, accommodating vertical snowfall up to 2.5 meters.

“The support brackets are normally separated from the back of the module and support the panel only after it begins to bend due to the load of snow accumulation. In addition to load-bearing performance, the design also minimizes the impact of pressure applied by the bracket to the module,” said Kyocera.

The modules underwent unspecified tests, demonstrating improved safety, longevity, and dirt resistance compared to conventional panels, said the company. It explained that its unique notch structure on the long side of the aluminum frame allows dust on the surface glass to be washed away by rainwater and melting snow.

This high anti-fouling performance helps suppress power generation reduction, lower maintenance costs, and reduce failure rates. The company added that the modules are also made with a shatter-resistant structure that protects them from flying debris.