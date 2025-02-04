Spain deploys 6.46 GW of new solar in 2024

From pv magazine Spain

Spain installed 6.64 GW of new PV systems in 2024, a slight increase from 5.59 GW in 2023, according to grid operator Red Eléctrica de España. The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 32 GW by the end of December 2024.

Public administrations granted construction permits for 727 renewable energy projects in 2024, totaling 26,159.2 MW, with 22,326.1 MW for solar, representing 85% of the authorized capacity last year, according to Foro Sella by Opina 360, the Social Research Institute of Grupo Redondo.

More than half of the approved renewable power is concentrated in three communities: Castile and Leon (5,580.4 MW), Aragon (4,585.4 MW), and Castile-La Mancha (4,389.4 MW). Castile and Leon led in PV construction authorizations (4,815.7 MW), while Aragon led in wind energy (1,619.3 MW). Andalusia followed with 3,124.3 MW.

Madrid has 2,265.8 MW, almost all in large photovoltaic projects authorized by the government. The Valencian Community has 1,539.2 MW, all PV plants. Catalonia has 1,194.3 MW, making it the second community with the largest volume authorized by a regional government. Cantabria remained the only region where no renewable projects were authorized for construction in 2024.

The authorities also granted construction authorizations for 13 storage projects in 2024, totaling 750.6 MW. Of these, 573.1 MW correspond to a reversible pumped sewage treatment plant in León, 138.1 MW to battery installations alone, and the rest to hybrid battery-solar projects (34.9 MW) and wind farms (4.5 MW).