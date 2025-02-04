Spain deploys 6.46 GW of new solar in 2024

From pv magazine Spain
Spain installed 6.64 GW of new PV systems in 2024, a slight increase from 5.59 GW in 2023, according to grid operator Red Eléctrica de España. The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 32 GW by the end of December 2024.
Public administrations granted construction permits for 727 renewable energy projects in 2024, totaling 26,159.2 MW, with 22,326.1 MW for solar, representing 85% of the authorized capacity last year, according to Foro Sella by Opina 360, the Social Research Institute of Grupo Redondo.
More than half of the approved renewable power is concentrated in three communities: Castile and Leon (5,580.4 MW), Aragon (4,585.4 MW), and Castile-La Mancha (4,389.4 MW). Castile and Leon led in PV construction authorizations (4,815.7 MW), while Aragon led in wind energy (1,619.3 MW). Andalusia followed with 3,124.3 MW.
Madrid has 2,265.8 MW, almost all in large photovoltaic projects authorized by the government. The Valencian Community has 1,539.2 MW, all PV plants. Catalonia has 1,194.3 MW, making it the second community with the largest volume authorized by a regional government. Cantabria remained the only region where no renewable projects were authorized for construction in 2024.
The authorities also granted construction authorizations for 13 storage projects in 2024, totaling 750.6 MW. Of these, 573.1 MW correspond to a reversible pumped sewage treatment plant in León, 138.1 MW to battery installations alone, and the rest to hybrid battery-solar projects (34.9 MW) and wind farms (4.5 MW).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.