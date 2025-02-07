Argentina installs 307 MW of solar in 2024

From pv magazine LatAm

Argentina installed 307 MW of new PV capacity in 2024, according to the latest monthly report from energy market operator Cammesa.

The country’s total installed PV capacity reached 1,673 MW by the end of December 2024.

Distributed generation added 28 MW last year, bringing the total to 58.9 MW from 2,290 generating units, with the commercial-industrial segment accounting for 78.1%, according to the Ministry of Energy.

Argentina’s total installed capacity stands at 43,351 MW, with thermal power making up 58% and renewables, including hydro, accounting for 38%.

The Argentine Northwest-NOA leads in installed solar capacity with 850 MW (19%), followed by Cuyo (565 MW, 24%), the Argentine Northeast-NEA (130 MW), Centro (118 MW, 3%), and Comahue (10 MW).