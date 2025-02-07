China imposes export controls on critical minerals for thin-film PV

China’s Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of Customs has imposed export controls on tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, molybdenum, and indium.
The decision, approved by the State Council, aims to safeguard national security, protect strategic resources, and meet international non-proliferation obligations, according to an official statement. Exporters of these materials must now obtain special approval from the ministry, in line with China’s Export Control Law and Foreign Trade Law. The restrictions took effect immediately.
The new measures specifically target tellurium and its compounds, including cadmium telluride (CdTe), cadmium zinc telluride (CdZnTe), and cadmium mercury telluride (CdHgTe). They cover both the refined metal and its chemical derivatives, as well as related technologies and production data.
The move is expected to impact the global solar industry significantly, as cadmium telluride is crucial for thin-film solar cells. China dominates global tellurium refining and CdTe production, meaning the export curbs could tighten supply and raise prices. US-based First Solar, the world’s largest producer of CdTe thin-film PV modules, could be particularly affected.
According to a recent research report by Dongguan Securities on February 5, China produced 750 metric tons of refined tellurium in 2024, accounting for about 76.53% of global output. In 2023, the nation exported approximately 1,200 tons of CdTe materials, a substantial share of global consumption.
Based on China’s 2023 export data, these shipments supported roughly 12 GW of CdTe-based thin-film solar production.
