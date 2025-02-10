Mitrex launches solar PV railing systems

Canadian building-integrated PV manufacturer Mitrex launched SolarRail solar PV railing systems for a variety of residential and commercial building applications, such as apartment building balconies or office entrances.

The Mitrex SolarRail product line is available as a 60% transparent or an opaque model and is delivered with a support bar, concealed power-bar cabling, and is available with a post-and-cap design or as a base shoe system to provide the finished structure.

The 105 W railing is a 60% transparent model based on 20 bifacial monocrystalline solar cells with a gap of 50 mm between cells. The opaque model is 390 W with 72 cells and 2 mm gaps between cells.

The SolarRail has a size of 1,219 mm x 996 mm and weighs 38 kg. The overall thickness is 51 mm. The module efficiency ranges from 22.0% to 22.5%, according to the manufacturer.

The opaque version of the SolarRail product, like Mitrex’s existing line of BIPV products, can be customized with a range of colors and finishes, such as a woodgrain pattern, and look-alike patterns for natural granite, stucco, red brick, slate, limestone, and marble-look.

The glass facing is low iron glass with 3.2 mm with a 6mm thick rear glass. Maximum system voltage is 1,000 V and product material warranty is 25 years. The performance warranty is 80% of the initial performance after 25 years. It has a type II fire rating, an IP68 junction box, and Staubli MC4 connections.

The Mitrex SolarRail panels are suitable for retrofit or new-build projects, and can be installed on balconies of mid-to-high-rise buildings or along raised walkways in commercial and public buildings, for example. The products have been certified to both solar and building code standards.

Mitrex Solar was founded in 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. It has released several products for the architectural integration of solar panels, including solar façade systems and noise-absorbing barrier systems.