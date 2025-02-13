Philippines’ green energy auction heavily oversubscribed with nearly 7 GW of pumped hydro bids

From ESS News
The Philippine Department of Energy (DOE) said on Tuesday that its GEA-3 auction round, focusing on technologies not eligible for feed-in tariff (FIT) such as pumped hydro storage, impounding hydropower, and geothermal, demonstrated an overwhelming response from industry stakeholders.
A total of 14 projects, with delivery period from 2025 to 2035, were submitted in the auction with a cumulative capacity of 7.5 GW, exceeding the installation target of 4,650 MW.
Offers for pumped hydro storage projects reached 6,950 MW, surpassing the 4,250 MW target installation.
