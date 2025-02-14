Austria’s largest battery goes online

The storage facility featuring six Megapack 2XL systems from Tesla was built over a seven-month period in the vicinity of a wood gas generator and a solar farm. The project has a power output of 12 MW and storage capacity of 24 MWh.

Image: Ngen GmbH

Share

From ESS News

Slovenian company Ngen has switched on what it claims to be Austria’s largest battery storage facility.

The project is located next a wood gas generator which opened in November 2024 in Fürstenfeld , southeastern Austria. The combined heat and power plant with 2 MW of electrical and 3 MW of thermal output is operated by Fürstenfelder Ökoenergie, a subsidiary of the Fürstenfeld municipal utility company.

In July 2024, Fürstenfelder Ökoenergie put a 10 MW solar farm into operation nearby the location, thus growing its solar fleet to around 14.8 MW.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Panasonic launches decentralized water-to-air heat pumps
11 February 2025 The Aquarea Loop heat pump system is intended for applications in residential and commercial buildings. It features a coefficient of performance of up...