Austria’s largest battery goes online

From ESS News
Slovenian company Ngen has switched on what it claims to be Austria’s largest battery storage facility.
The project is located next a wood gas generator which opened in November 2024 in Fürstenfeld , southeastern Austria. The combined heat and power plant with 2 MW of electrical and 3 MW of thermal output is operated by Fürstenfelder Ökoenergie, a subsidiary of the Fürstenfeld municipal utility company.
In July 2024, Fürstenfelder Ökoenergie put a 10 MW solar farm into operation nearby the location, thus growing its solar fleet to around 14.8 MW.
