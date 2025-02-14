HTW Berlin 2025 energy storage inspection: Kostal, SAX Power set new efficiency records

The evaluation confirmed the outstanding system efficiency of European inverter manufacturers, in particular. It also found large differences in efficiency of certain hybrid inverters from the maximum efficiency specifications provided by the manufacturers on the data sheets.

In order to be able to test the SAX Power Home Plus system at all, the KIT had to place a total of 24 DC measuring transducers between the electronic board and the 24 battery cell strings

Image: KIT

The Berlin University of Applied Sciences (HTW Berlin) has reported results of its annual energy storagy inspection and confirmed two new efficiency records.

A total of 17 manufacturers with 22 energy storage systems took part in the established energy efficiency comparison. Eight devices were new to the test, including those from Fox ESS, Fronius, Kostal and SAX Power.

The independent testing found that the Plenticore G3 hybrid inverter from Kostal achieved an unprecedented 98.2% efficiency in the charging mode. Meanwhile, the Home Plus battery system from SAX Power posted a new efficiency record breaking the 98% hurdle for average efficiency in discharge modes.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

