Chinese consortium building 1.2 GWh compressed air energy storage project

From ESS News
A state-led consortium is developing a 300 MW/1200 MWh compressed air energy storage (CAES) project in Xinyang, Henan province, featuring an entirely artificial underground cavern—China’s first of its kind.
The CNY 2.15 billion ($300 million) project, backed by local state-owned enterprise Xinyang Construction Investment Group, CAES technology specialist China Energy Storage National Engineering Research Center (China Energy Storage), and two other state investment firms, is set for completion by the end of 2026.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.