Chinese consortium building 1.2 GWh compressed air energy storage project

A state-backed consortium is constructing China’s first large-scale compressed air energy storage (CAES) project using a fully artificial underground cavern, marking a major step in the technology’s commercialization.

Image: Xinyang Construction Investment Group

From ESS News

A state-led consortium is developing a 300 MW/1200 MWh compressed air energy storage (CAES) project in Xinyang, Henan province, featuring an entirely artificial underground cavern—China’s first of its kind.

The CNY 2.15 billion ($300 million) project, backed by local state-owned enterprise Xinyang Construction Investment Group, CAES technology specialist China Energy Storage National Engineering Research Center (China Energy Storage), and two other state investment firms, is set for completion by the end of 2026.

