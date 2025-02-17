Microquanta developing perovskite solar modules for BIPV applications

Chinese perovskite cell maker MicroQuanta Semiconductor has supplied its solar modules for what it claims to be the world's largest building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) project based on perovskite solar panels.

The company said it tailored the system for the building’s structural and environmental conditions, ensuring reliable operation even in the harsh winter climate of northern China’s mountainous regions.

The rooftop system is located atop the main building of a university start-up hub in Shenchi county, in China's Shanxi province.

It has a capacity of 17.92 kW and utilizes custom-designed perovskite modules measuring 1,200 mm x 1,000 mm. These double-glazed modules achieve a light transmittance of around 40%, allowing ample daylight into the building interior while generating electricity.

Ensuring durability and waterproofing was a key challenge for the developers. The modules were installed using a standard glass skylight framework, incorporating aluminum alloy clamps along drainage slopes and reinforced with high-strength, weather-resistant sealants. This purportedly ensures long-term performance in varying weather conditions. The system was deployed at a cost of CNY 700,000 ($97,000).

MicroQuanta is among China’s frontrunners in perovskite PV manufacturing. In January 2025, its 810cm² perovskite module achieved a 21.86% efficiency certification from China’s National PV Industry Measurement and Testing Center. The company is currently constructing a gigawatt-scale perovskite production line in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, aiming for mass production in the first half of 2025.

MicroQuanta’s roadmap includes producing large-area 2.88m² perovskite modules with 20% efficiency and a 25-year lifespan – critical milestones for scaling up perovskite solar adoption in BIPV applications.

According to the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA), China’s BIPV installations reached approximately 700 MW in 2024, with rapid year-on-year growth. As the government rolls out supportive policies and removes administrative barriers, the sector is expected to expand rapidly post-2025. Market research firms forecast that China’s BIPV sector could reach a valuation of CNY 300 billion ($41.5 billion) by 2030.