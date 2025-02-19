GivEnergy launches Gen 3 hybrid inverters for pairing with stackable storage

GivEnergy has launched a new “Gen 3” range of single-phase, high voltage hybrid inverters in the United Kingdom, available in 8 kW and 10 kW models, with a close tie-in with GivEnergy’s modular and stackable three-phase batteries, offering 10-80 kWh of capacity.

Interim managing director for GivEnergy in the UK, Carl Pote, told pv magazine: “The new 8 and 10kW high voltage hybrid inverters are a truly exciting prospect for homeowners looking to make that transition to cleaner, greener tech.”

“The increased output compared to our earlier models, paired with the scalability of our stackable battery units, not only allows prospective buyers to increase their energy independence in the now but will also future-proof their properties as we inevitably transition to fully electric homes in the coming years.”

The third generation GivEnergy hybrid inverters, starting with the GivEnergy Hybrid Inverter 8.0, includes a maximum DC input power of 12 kW, a start-up voltage of 80 V, maximum PV voltage of 600 V, a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) range of 90 V to 550 V, and two MPPT trackers with capacity for two strings each. In output terms, the hybrid inverter is rated with a nominal AC output power of 8 kW and a maximum apparent power output to utility grid of 10 kVA.

The third generation GivEnergy hybrid’s battery capabilities include a maximum charge power of 8 kW and a maximum discharge of 8.5 kW, a nominal voltage of 340 V DC and charge and discharge currents of 25 A.

The 10 kW version has a maximum DC input power of 15 kW, 80 V start-up voltage, maximum PV voltage of 600 V, MPPT range of 90 V to 550 V for two MPPT trackers with capacity for two strings each. Nominal AC output power is 10 kW with maximum apparent power output to the grid of 10 kVA. Battery spec for the Hybrid Inverter 10.0 include maximum charge power of 10 kW, and maximum discharge power of 10.5 kW, a nominal voltage of 340 V DC.

For communication, both hybrid inverters include Wi-Fi as well as LAN for a hard-wired network connection. Each product claims a European efficiency of 97%, and weighs 36kg with dimensions of 558 x 214 x 480 mm.

Initially available exclusively to the UK market, GivEnergy is offering the hybrid inverters with a 12-year warranty.