Record start to 2025 for UK heat pumps, batteries, MCS reports

Heat pump installations had a record start to the Year in the United Kingdom, according to certification body MCS.

UK heat pump installers had a record start to 2025, with 4,908 installations recorded by certification body MCS in January. It represents a 21% uplift on January 2024, when 4,061 heat pumps were installed and is the highest number of January installations to date.

Air-sourced heat pumps accounted for the lion’s share of installations, with 4,826 recorded in January, up 26% on the 3,819 recorded for the first month of 2024. There were 81 ground source heat pumps installed in January 2025, with one heat pump’s technology type classified as “other”.

MCS is a voluntary certification scheme, however using an MCS-certified installer is a requirement to access the UK government’s boiler upgrade scheme (BUS) grant, which currently offers a GBP 7,500 ($9,500) grant toward the cost of installing a heat pump in England and Wales.

The strong start to 2025 follows a record-breaking year for heat pump installations. The United Kingdom was the only large European heat pump market to see growth in 2024, as installations fell by an average of 23% year-on-year across the 13 main markets. MCS recorded 57,918 certified UK heat pump installations in 2024, up 75% on the previous record of 32,927 set in 2023.

Small-scale battery storage also enjoyed a record start to the year, according to the MCS Data Dashboard, which recorded 2,619 installations in January 2025. While MCS certification isn’t required to install battery storage alongside PV – meaning the data will not capture all installations – January 2025 was the highest month on record for MCS-certified battery installations, and was up 176% on the 948 installations recorded in January 2024.

In a press release, Ian Rippin, CEO at MCS, said battery storage growth was “underpinned by the growth of our certified battery storage installer base, which now exceeds 2,000.”

Solar installations also saw year-on-year growth in January 2025, with 15,496 certified PV installations against 13,298 in January 2024. MCS is a voluntary certification scheme covering PV installations up to 50 kW, however using an MCS-certified installer is the only way households can guarantee access to the Smart Export Guarantee export tariff, the UK government’s successor to the feed-in tariff.